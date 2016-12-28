Chain snatcher held in K.K. Nagar

more-in

A 23-year-old vendor of old newspapers was arrested within four hours of snatching a gold chain from a woman residing in the CPWD quarters in K.K. Nagar.

A police officer of the K.K. Nagar police said Pushkala was alone in her house in the CPWD quarters on Monday when a person asking for old newspapers visited the quarters.

After figuring out that the victim was alone, the accused, S. Murugan (23), entered her home, snatched her gold chain and fled.

Based on a complaint from Pushkala’s husband Sankaranarayanan, the K.K. Nagar police inspected the CCTV footage and identified the culprit to be working in an old newspaper mart.

He was arrested the same night. On investigation, it was found that Murugan, a native of Thoothukudi district, had been working in the old newspaper mart for more than two years.

He was produced before the judicial magistrate and sent to prison.