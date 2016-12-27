Central team to assess cyclone damage from tomorrow

Visuals, photographs and media reports will be presented to the team, says an official. — File Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Centre on Monday named a team of officials to visit Chennai and its surrounding areas to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Vardah.

The team will reach Chennai on Tuesday evening and will be shown around Chennai and Kancheepuram on December 28 and Tiruvallur on December 29.

Spot inspection

The inter-ministerial Central team comprises officers from various departments. The officers in the team are Praveen Vashista, Ministry of Home Affairs; K. Manocharan, Department of Agriculture; R.B. Kaul, Ministry of Finance; K. Narayan Reddy, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation; R. Roshini Arthur, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Sumeet Kumar from Central Electricity Authority; D.S. Arvind, Ministry of Ruoad Transport and Highways; S.B. Tiwari, Ministry of Rural Development; and R. Azhagesan, Cauvery and Southern Rivers Organisation in Coimbatore. “We are planning to show them all the areas affected by Cyclone Vardah. The exact plan will be finalised after the team comes,” K. Satyagopal, commissioner, Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, told The Hindu.

Asked how the team will assess the damage as most issues have been set right in the past two weeks, Mr. Satyagopal said: “The team’s intention is to assess the damage. It is true that most problems have been addressed. Hence, we will provide them with a detailed presentation, photo exhibits, and show them footage of the damages.” He said visuals from various television channels and photographs and accounts from newspapers would be presented to the team. “We have ensured that we have data from multiple agencies,” he said.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought Rs. 22,573 crore to undertake relief and restoration work following the cyclone. He sought an immediate release of Rs. 1,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to undertake various relief measures.