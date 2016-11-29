Call for water connection applications

more-in

The residents of Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam may apply for water connections without engaging middlemen for the purpose, according to a release from Metrowater.

Water connections to localities such as MGR Nagar and Aruljyothi Salai are being provided after registration and collection of charges. However, Metrowater said it had received complaints regarding the involvement of middlemen in securing the connections.

Henceforth, the water agency has asked the residents to contact the officials in their respective localities for obtaining applications for water/sewer service connections, which are self-explanatory. For details, consumers can contact Assistant Engineer (168) at 81449 30168, Assistant Engineer (169) at 81449 30169 and Deputy Area Engineer at 81449 30267.