Call for rejuvenation of Sembakkam lake gets louder

The members of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Association (SSMNRA), Chitlapakkam, have sent a petition to the CM’s Cell seeking that steps be taken to have the Sembakkam lake de-silted and deepened and encroachments cleared. The borders of the lake are found in Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram. K. Ramakrishna, executive committee member, said, “The waterbody is shrinking due to encroachments. In addition to this, the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat has laid a road on the waterbody near Shanthi Durgai Amman Temple.” “The groundwater table has depleted considerably and the groundwater has been contaminated due to discharge of sewage through stormwater drains from Pallavaram, Sembakkam and Chitlapakkam,” M. Ravi, secretary, SSMNRA, said.

For nearly two decades, the Association has been fighting for the rejuvenation of the waterbody, but with little success. “For over 15 years, we have been requesting the authorities concerned and sending petitions to various agencies and authorities, including the Public Works Department, Kancheepuram Collector, Tambaram Tahsildar and Tambaram Revenue Divisional Officer to de-silt and deepen the lake, remove garbage and clear encroachments. We have condemned the Pallavapuram Municipality over the construction of a well on the Sembakkam lake. But, except for the construction of a weir, no steps have been taken so far, ,” members pointed out.