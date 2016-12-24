CII invites nominations for entrepreneur awards

more-in

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, has invited nominations from first generation entrepreneurs for the seventh edition of CII-SR Emerging Entrepreneur Awards 2016. The finale event will take place in March 2017 at Hyderabad.

Through these awards, CII will recognize entrepreneurs for their excellence in concept and excellence, strategy and scaling up, niche market initiative, and entrepreneurship with a social face and more such unique practices.

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman, CII-SR Emerging Entrepreneurs Awards 2016, said, “With more than 65 percent of the population under 35 years of age and a record-breaking growth in smartphone adoption and data services across the country, there has been a rising demand for next-generation services with simplified solutions.” He added, “While the country is witnessing this increasing trajectory of entrepreneurs and new start-ups over the last five years, 2016 has been a major milestone year for all of the key stakeholders in the Indian ecosystem,” he said.

Mr. Ranganathan said that around 300 nominations are expected for the seventh edition of the awards. According to CII, the eligibility criteria for applying for the awards are the participant should be a first generation entrepreneur and should have an innovative, out of the box emerging business idea; secondly, it should be a minimum of 3 years and maximum of 10 years of sustainable business with a turnover of Rs. 5 crore for the financial yea; and finally, the company should be registered with operation in South India.

The last date for submission of nomination is January 20, 2017.