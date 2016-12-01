CEG alumni meet on January 7, 8

more-in

The 1962-67 batch of College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai, will celebrate their Golden Jubilee get-together on January 7 and 8, 2017.

Programmes have been planned at Hotel Rain Tree on Anna Salai, according to a press release. Currently 91 of them have enrolled, including 15 from the US. “We want more of our classmates to participate in the programme,” said L. Natarajan, one of the coordinators.

For enquiries, contact L. Natarajan (9840009100), T.A. Adikesavan (9444079297), A. Augustine (9840302091), R. Viswanathan (9941288675) or send an e-mail to natarajan1503@gmail.com.