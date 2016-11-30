Chennai

CBI searches excise officials’ premises

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches on the office and residential premises of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Excise Janaki Arun Kumar and four other Superintendents of Central Excise Paul Sudhakar, Manmohan, Dhanasekaran and Selvaraj based on allegations that the officials took bribe from some employees in the department for issuing transfers and postings.

CBI sources said searches were on at seven places in the city till late on Tuesday. “So far we have recovered Rs. 2 lakh bribe money, Rs. 2.65 lakh cash, a locker key and some other documents pertaining to bank accounts. The searches are still on and no arrests have been made yet. A case was registered based on a specific complaint against the officials,” a CBI spokesperson said.

