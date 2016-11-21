Business finds a cosy space

Apart from the regular shops, three PDS outlets function beneath the Parthasarathy flyover in Mint.

A trade thrives under the Parthasarathy flyover

S. Shivatan, owner of Bhattad Sales Corporation on Dr. Vijay Raghavalu Road in Washermenpet, watches the loadsmen as they arrange gunny bags of beedi leaves in his dimly-lit godown-cum-office. As the office is cramped, he instructs the workers to stack the bags one above the other to make optimum use of the available space.

Now, where do you think his 600 sq.ft facility is located?

Beneath the 1966-built Parthasarathy flyover, which connects Washermenpet and Park Town via Mint.

This has been Shivatan’s workplace for more than three decades. Under this flyover, other traders have their shops.

“In fact, this space (which is under a lease agreement) benefits my business more than the rented space on the other side of the road (Dr. Vijay Raghavalu Road),” says 54-year-old Shivatan, a native of Rajasthan.

Between the ramp of the flyover and the floor, this space is around 20 feet high, and this allows Shivatan to store an impressive number of beedi leaves-filled gunny bags.

Most of the space is used by beedi traders as the neighbourhood was previously famous for its wholesale market for beedi and other tobacco products.

The beedi leaves are said to be transported to major beedi-making areas, including Tirunelveli and areas in North Arcot such as Vellore, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Ranipet.

It is an advantage for these traders that electric lines are not running by the side of the columns that support the ramp of the flyover. It minimises the possibility of goods getting destroyed due to electrical short circuits.

Unlike Shivatan’s enterprise, which has to pay lease money, government-run facilities such as fair price shops are exempted from paying any rent or taxes as the space beneath the flyover belongs to the Chennai Corporation.

G. Subramani, chief salesman at one of the PDS outlets beneath the flyover, says the free space is the biggest advantage for operating the PDS shop in the neighbourhood.

“As the flyover is located at a place from where access to prominent localities such as Royapuram, Washermenpet, Mint, Korrukupet and Tondiarpet is easier, these PDS outlets are able to serve many residents. Under the flyover, there are three PDS outlets and together they serve 7,000 consumers,” says Subramani.

Corporation officials say around 20 shops and other public service utilities such as the New Washermenpet police station are being operated beneath the flyover since the facility was opened in April 1966, under a lease agreement (for 99 years) between the government and private traders.

No charges towards monthly maintenance are collected. Electricity connection is given to the cabin used by the owner of the shop. As many of the shops beneath the flyover operate during the day, power consumption is low, say Corporation officials.