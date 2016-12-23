Bus terminus turns into a dumpyard

more-in

The bus terminus at Elango Nagar, Anna Nagar Western Extension, is being used as a makeshift yard to dump uprooted trees and fallen branches cleared from the neighbourhood after Cyclone Vardah.

With the corners of the TVS Colony Main Road also used as a dumping space for the past few days, residents are facing traffic congestion as the area has many schools.

While residents noted that they were not against the move to clear the trees blocking the roads, they noted that the garbage piled up in the terminus must be removed regularly.

V. Rajagopal, a resident of Officers’ Colony, said residents of Elango Nagar and Moorthy Nagar in Padi used the bus terminus. With most of the space in the terminus used as a garbage yard, buses have stopped plying.

Residents demanded that the debris be cleared regularly and taken to Athipet dumping yard.

They suggested that a playground in T.S. Krishna Nagar in Mogappair could be used as makeshift yard.