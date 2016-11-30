Breaking the sand barrier to the beach

more-in

A ramp and a mat will help those on wheelchairs to go all the way to the water

On December 3, a section of the Marina beach will be accessible to persons with disabilities. A ramp will lead from the service lane to the sands, and a wide coir mat will allow wheelchairs to go all the way towards the water.

The initiative, by the Chennai Corporation, was prompted by students of Vidya Sagar, an organisation that works in the area of disability, as well as members of the Disability Rights Alliance, Tamil Nadu. “Every year, we decide on what we want to do for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3. This year, we decided to ask the students of Vidya Sagar what they wanted. And they said they wanted to go to the beach,” said Smitha Sadasivan, a member of DRA.

Taking this forward, the students met the Collector and submitted a letter and simultaneously, DRA members approached the Chennai Corporation. On Monday, deputy commissioner (works) K.S. Kandasamy met the students. “We have two proposals in mind. One is to make the beach temporarily accessible on December 3, and the other is to design and set up a semi-permanent wooden structure that does not violate CRZ rules to make independent access possible,” he said. A committee of Corporation engineers had been formed, he said, and the Corporation would also look into aspects such as reserved parking for persons with disabilities, signboards and information boards, as well as access from the road to the service lane.

On Tuesday morning, members of the DRA went to check out the beach. Along with traffic police personnel, they have decided to ask the Corporation to make a section near the Gandhi Statue accessible. “The plan is to set up a ramp from the service lane to the sand. The police will help those with disabilities cross the lane. Coir matting will be placed on the sand up until the water. The mat will be wide enough to accommodate two wheelchairs at a time,” said Ms. Sadasivan.

Some of the students have never been to the beach, said Ms. Sadasivan. For Kaavya Shivakumar, a class XII student at Vidya Sagar, this Saturday will be her first proper visit, which she is looking forward to.

“I would like at least some of the sabhas to be made accessible for the music season as I really enjoy carnatic music,” she said.