Breakfast at Sephora’s

more-in

Very often, our travel itinerary includes a visit to famed landmarks, dining at a bunch of popular restaurants and, almost always, a stop at Sephora. Or at other times, we’ve found ourselves asking our friends to get us a bunch of cosmetics when they travel. Well, we can finally afford to stop getting so frantic as Chennai gets it first Sephora outlet at Express Avenue Mall.

The French chain that launches today is spread across 2,800 sq ft and stocks around 80 brands. “This includes 50 brands that are exclusive to us, such as Benefit, Cover FX, Soap & Glory, Boscia, Make Up For Ever, Burt’s Bees... and others such as Clinique, Estee Lauder and Lancôme,” says Vivek Bali, business director, Sephora India.

In addition, a new brand named Foreo is being introduced for the Chennai launch. Other than that, Sephora has 380 new skin, makeup and bath products. Look out for Ombre Red, Deep Purple and Rose Red, three of the most stunning lip colours from its new collection. “At the launch, we will also have mini flash makeovers, where clients will get to learn how to get smoky eyes, flawless foundation, perfect eyes and lips, blush and bronze look, and brow shapes,” adds Vivek. And then, there are the hot favourites such as Outrageous mascara, Fingertip mascara, Express nail polish remover and Nuit kajal, which are all available here now.

The first Sephora opened in India three years ago in Delhi. Now, there are 11, including stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida and Chennai. Plans are on to set up another in Phoenix MarketCity.