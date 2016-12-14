Blue Cross shelter damaged

more-in

The Blue Cross of India shelter at Velachery suffered extensive damage after strong winds and rains of Cyclone Vardah on Monday. Members of the Blue Cross said that while the 1,500 odd animals housed at the shelter escaped unhurt, there was severe infrastructural damage with over 68 trees in the 41/2 acre campus having been uprooted during the cyclone.

“Since we pre-empted that there could be damage due to the rains, we had thankfully shifted animals, including puppies and kittens to higher ground before the cyclone hit, yesterday afternoon. The puppy shelter and a small shelter for kittens were damaged and the roof of the aviary here was completely blown off due to the winds,” said Sathya Radhakrishnan, honorary joint secretary of the Blue Cross of India.

A quarantine block was also severely damaged. The kitchen at the shelter too had been affected and volunteers said that they were in need of dry vegetarian food for the animals.

“The shelter however remains functional and we have had doctors attending to the animals rescued during the cyclone. Volunteers have been working towards clearing up the shelter and we hope that more people will join us in the coming days,” Mr Sathya added.

Organisations including the Blue Cross, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(SPCA) as well as independent volunteers had engaged in animal rescues from Monday and had rescued animals including cows, calves, goats and a variety of birds and snakes to safer spots.