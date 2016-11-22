Bid to rob bank fails

more-in

Unidentified intruders broke into the building of the State Bank of Mysore located on Whites Road off Anna Salai on Sunday night but failed to break open the lockers where cash and jewellery were kept.

A senior officer of the city police said officials on opening the bank on Monday were shocked to find the window on the ground floor broken open.

They informed the Anna Salai police, who rushed to the spot and inspected the bank premises. The police examined the CCTV footage which showed three persons entering the bank but leaving after failing to break open the lockers.

The police have recorded the fingerprints and are also verifying the video of the intruders from the CCTV cameras.