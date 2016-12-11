Bharat Kalachar’s Margazhi Mahotsav begins

more-in

The 30th Margazhi Mahotsav and centenary celebrations of actor and playwright Y.G.Parthasarathy of Bharat Kalachar got under way at the Sri YGP auditorium inside PSBB School in T. Nagar on Saturday.

Chairman of Bharat Kalachar Mrs. YGP said that many students who have passed out of the PSBB Group of Institutions have received the Yuva Kala Bharati awards and gone on to become great singers and musicians and come back to receive the Bharat Kalachar awards.

Dancer Alarmel Valli, who inaugurated the festival, said whenever she performed at Bharat Kalachar she felt that there was something special, warm and intimate about the place. She appreciated the PSBB Schools for encouraging children to take up fine arts and learn to appreciate live performances.

Actor and Bharat Kalachar Secretary Y. Gee Mahendra said that next year they planned to celebrate his father’s centenary in September in a grand manner. He said the USP of the PSBB schools was to teach Bharat’s kalachar to students.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations Regional Director, K. Ayyanar appreciated Mrs. YGP for her contribution to encourage more youngsters to take up fine arts. He said the Council sent empanelled musicians, dance teachers and music teachers on two-year deputations to foreign countries.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, who released the annual souvenir, recalled that it was YGP, who gave the name Nalli Silks to the branches of his shop when they expanded.