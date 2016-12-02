Bay watch in Chromepet

The bus stop in this locality has designated bays for all route numbers, but commuters are kept guessing where their bus would really stop

C. Ramalingam finds exercise at the unlikeliest of places — the Chromepet bus stop. At this stop, which has many bus bays, he boards either G70 or 18M, and the buses have him breaking into a sprint, as they seldom stop where they are expected to. Similarly, other commuters at this bus stop run behind their route numbers.

In September 2014, MTC created bus bays for the route numbers at the stop. The earmarked bays yielded results, it had put an end to overcrowding by the commuters, at a point at the spacious premises.

For buses going towards Guindy, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, and those going towards Pozhichalur, Pammal and Kundrathur, a lane was provided close to the Grand Southern Trunk Road.

Buses going towards Saidapet, DMS, TVS and Chennai Central, and those going towards Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani and Koyambedu would stop on an earmarked left lane inside the premises. In addition, boards displaying route numbers at the bays were put. “Now, the boards have been taken over by advertisement hoardings. Buses going towards Guindy, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, stop at the bay earmarked for those going towards Pammal, Pozhichalur and Kundrathur. Similarly, buses going towards Guindy, Saidapet, and Anna Salai halt at the bay earmarked for those going towards Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani and Koyambedu. Only a few MTC drivers halt at the designated bays,” Ramalingam said.

Apart from this, the bay earmarked for buses going towards Guindy, Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, has become a parking slot. And the buses proceeding towards the afore-mentioned destinations halt at the bay earmarked for route numbers going towards Pammal, Pozhichalur and Kundrathur.

“During rush hours, most route numbers halt near the intersection of Grand Southern Trunk Road and New Colony Sixth Street, forcing the commuters to run for more than 200 meters to board their buses. Steps must be taken to ensure that the route numbers halt at the designated bays and boards displaying route numbers should be put up again,” S. Christy, a commuter, said.

V. Santhanam, president, The Chromepet New Colony Residents’ Society and a veteran social activist, said, “I have represented this issue several times to MTC officials over the last two years, but no action has been taken so far.” Seniors and women boarding buses at the stop are the worst-affected, he said.

MTC officials said planning was going on to have more bus bays to create more space on the road and ensure buses did not obstruct traffic anymore.