Awaiting streetlights, water

Residents of Bhaktavatsalam Colony, Vyasarpadi, have been forced to connect streetlight wires to junction boxes to get them lit. — | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

Elections to the Chennai Corporation are expected to be held soon. Here, we give you valuable nuggets of information about your neighbourhood, so you will be prepared as the time to ink your forefinger comes

Largely populated by Burma repatriates and Telugu-speaking people, Ward 45 in north Chennai comprises of localities like Sathya Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Mayor Krishnamurthy Nagar and Bhakthavatsalam Colony falling under the Tondiarpet zone.

Residents living in this ward have much to complain about including the lack of streetlights, mosquitoes that swarm the neighbourhood and water stagnation during rains.

“We are in dire need of streetlights, as many thefts and street fights are commonly reported in our area. The few existing ones are unfunctional. We are forced to open junction boxes daily and connect the wires of existing installations to light the area. But come morning, corporation workers disconnect them,” says M.A. Santhi, a resident of 28th Street, Bhaktavatsalam Colony in Vyasarpadi.

She says that despite repeated requests for automated streetlights, authorities have not paid heed.

With the area having several narrow streets that are densely populated, water stagnation remains a major issue for residents here.

“About 35 years ago, the streets had open drains carrying rain and grey water. However, now all drains in and around the streets are either clogged or encroached upon,” said T. Selvam, a resident.

Even if it rains only for a day or two, rainwater enters shops and homes, he added.

A resident of Mayor Krishnamurthy Nagar said as his area was low-lying, water from other localities often inundated it. “The last time our locality was improved was during the time of the former Chief Minister MGR. But now, we do not even get proper drinking water supply. Often we are left helpless, and are dependant on our neighbours for drinking water,” he said.

When contacted, sources from the Chennai Corporation said that efforts have been undertaken to construct stormwater drains and ensure proper waterflow.