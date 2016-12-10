As deadline nears, CBSE schools still struggling with online information system

more-in

As the deadline draws closer for CBSE schools in the city to upload information online as a part of the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS), many schools still remain wary of uploading information online to the CBSE portal and also on their school websites.

As part of a circular issued by the CBSE, it was stated that affiliated schools should share relevant information regarding infrastructure, facilities available with respect to teaching, faculty numbers and best practices.

The circular said that CBSE would make use of this information for conducting examinations, workshops, sports events, leadership and capacity building programmes for teachers and principals. The deadline for uploading the same to the CBSE and the school websites has been extended to December 15 from November 30.

“The whole process is very comprehensive and tiring for schools, given the volume of information which has been asked. We are still working towards getting all the information in order and are yet to upload it online,” said the principal of a school in Mandaveli.

“A few schools initially had apprehensions about uploading details regarding the salary details of the teachers and the balance sheet of the school on a public domain. But the CBSE has now allowed for it to be privately uploaded for access by the board alone,” said Ajeeth Prasad Jain, Senior Principal of Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram.

Despite this, the extent of the information asked by the boards has evoked questions. “Uploading details about the teachers, their contact information as well as scanned copies of several documents is unnecessary and might even lead to security risks,” another principal said.

As the circular specifies schools to provide a geo-tagged photograph of the school, this will be used to develop a map which will have geo-positions of all the CBSE affiliated schools in a certain area. “This will help the CBSE to find the nearest examination centres for students from their schools, for the board examinations or other competitive examinations. The CBSE is working on developing a computerised system where with the student’s roll number, the exam centre is automatically generated based on the location details from the database,” a principal explained.