As cyclone dust settles, Chennai seeks to gain from Dubai meet

Initiatives to reduce climate change risks can be expected to be taken in Chennai, as officials led by Chennai Corporation Commissioner D.Karthikeyan will attend C40 Dubai Adaptation Conference between January 23 and 25.

The three-day conference will bring together nearly fifty C40 cities from across the world.

C40 is a network of the world’s megacities committed to addressing the climate change problem.

“This conference is expected to offer impetus to the initiatives on reducing the risk of disasters, such as floods and cyclones,” said an official.

Following disasters, many cities such as Chennai are expected to prioritise the need to address climate risks and adapt to the current and future conditions relating to climate change.

The conference will convene three adaptation networks — Connecting Delta Cities, Climate Change Risk Assessment and Cool Cities. Officials from Chennai are likely to get information of best practices, experiences, tools and resources based on goals and challenges of other cities participating in the conference.

Presentations by experts and site visits tailored to the climate interests of Chennai are expected to help improve disaster preparedness projects in the city.

“Chennai also has a lot of information to offer to officials of other cities. Data collected following the floods in 2015 and the recent cyclone will be analysed at the conference. We will also gain new insights,” said an official.