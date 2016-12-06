As crowds throng outside Rajaji Hall; police struggle to manage

Crowds thronged outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, whose mortal remains were kept there before the funeral on Tuesday evening. Party workers, AIADMK sympathisers and ordinary citizens elbowed each other to enter through the gates of Rajaji Hall, situated on the arterial Anna Salai, inside Omandurar government estate.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Hall, beginning early in the morning, and as the crowds swelled, the police struggled to manage their entry into and exit out of the hall. Two gates were available for entering and exiting the Hall, and both were heavily barricaded, restricting entrance.

K. Kanthi, a 60-year-old AIADMK sympathiser told The Hindu: “I have been standing here since 6 am and haven’t yet got a chance to see ‘Amma’. I never had the opportunity to see her while she was alive, at least I’d hoped to see her body and pay my respects before they cremate her,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks. Several party supporters shared the sentiment at not being able to access the Hall.

A large projection screen was set up outside the entrance to the hall, where the police encouraged the impatient gathering to view their leader. However, the people were dissatisfied with this arrangement. They shoved and pushed their way into the Hall once entry was denied citing VIP movement that angered several people. Many men and women could be seen scaling the barricades and the barriers put up on the road for the undergoing Chennai Metro project construction to enter into the building complex from the backside.

M. Karuppan, a daily wage labourer, who had come from North Chennai to see Jayalalitha’s body, said that when former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran passed away the arrangements made for people to view the dead leader’s body were much better. “I remember standing peacefully in a queue and seeing the leader’s mortal remains in the very same Rajaji Hall. But this time the arrangements made have not been very citizen-friendly. The police are pushing us around and not allowing us to enter the Hall either way,” he observed.

Many eager visitors climbed the steps to the Government Hospital adjacent to the Rajaji Hall and walked across the lawn paving slopes on the sides of the hospital building to reach the steps of Rajaji Hall. However, people who made the effort were disappointed to find barricades stopping them from moving ahead. In the end, many resorted to climbing atop trees or stacking plastic chairs and standing on top of them to catch a glimpse of the departed leader’s body that was kept inclined on the steps of the Hall inside a coffin for display.

At the Chepauk side gate of Rajaji Hall, several men queued up holding freshly knit flower garlands in their arms to place at the leader’s feet. They were hoping they could place the flowers at her feet, before they would fade.

M. Nirmala was one of the rare supporters who had managed to negotiate an entry into the Rajaji Hall to view the leader’s body. A leader of the woman’s self-help group in Thoraipakkam supported by the AIADMK since the early 90’s, she said she had been a party member since then.

“I had been abandoned by my husband and had a one-year-old daughter back then. It was thanks to Amma that I had the means to survive. Women like me can never repay the debt we owe her for showing us the way,” she said, with tears in her eyes.