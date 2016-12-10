Artists felicitated as music fest kicks off

more-in

Five artists were conferred the 'Vani Kala Sudhakara’ award during the inauguration of the Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha music festival here on Friday.

Musician Suguna Varadhachari, dancer Alarmel Valli, Mridangam exponent Madras A. Kannan, Violinist Vittal Ramamurthy and actor and playwright T.S.B.K. Mouli were conferred the award by Vanamaamalai Ramanuja Jeer Swamigal.

C.B.L. Narasimha Rao, the field general manager of Syndicate Bank, said he was looking forward to the season as it would be a stress-reliever for the bank staff and the common man alike after demonetisation. "There has been a lot of stress after demonetisation was implemented. This musical season would provide a distraction from that and have a positive effect on everyone," he added.

HMV Raghu, a musician and engineer, stated that all the artists who were conferred the award have a common trait — sincerity and devotion to music. "Suguna Varadhachari has transferred her perfection in music to her students too. That shows what she has learnt and how sincerely she is passing it down to the next generation," he added.

He also appreciated the contributions of Vittal Ramamurthy, Alarmel Valli, Madras A. Kannan and T.S.B.K. Mouli. Ms. Varadhachari said that such awards encourage artists to a great extent. Baala Ramani of Doorsarshan Kendra was among those who spoke at the event. The programme was followed by "Devi Mahathmyam", a dance event.