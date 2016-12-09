Are we barking up the wrong tree?

The Greater Chennai Corporation puts stray dog numbers at around 80,000. Antony Rubin — animal activist, co-opted member of Animal Welfare Board, volunteer at People for Animals — thinks the number is close to 5 lakh and multiplying. They are everywhere, from Thiruvottiyur to Thiruvanmiyur and beyond. You are never far away from a pack of street dogs.

So, how do we ensure there are fewer strays on the streets.

“Controlling their population humanely through effective management of Animal Birth Control (ABC) is the only way,” says Antony. “Now it is done on complaint, which means one in ward-A, two more in ward-B. If we have to meet the WHO guideline of 70% neutering (10% will get rabies and transmit it to the rest), the Corporation must pick them up ward-by-ward, sterilise them and put them back where they came from. They should start this at the central wards and move to the suburbs.”

Stray dogs are neutered when they are a year old, explains activist Shanthi Kamalasekharan.

During neutering surgery, a part of their ear is snipped for identification. It is more difficult to neuter female dogs. After surgery, they are returned to their area since dogs are territorial. They are also vaccinated against rabies, but this works only for a year. If the mandatory vaccination is not done every year, strays pose danger to the public.

ABC has problems of implementation, say Corporation officials. The weak, soft dogs are caught, while feral and semi-feral dogs escape. Dogs migrate looking for food, moving in packs of 7-8. ABC is expensive. But companies can sponsor ABC as part of CSR, says Antony. They can donate funds to an animal charity, or better still, make environment conservation a policy and put ABC on their charity list.

“Even 10-15% of the CSR funds for animals would be a huge sum.”

He bets big on resident welfare associations. Local monitoring is the key, only residents know their whereabouts, how to manage their temperament. They can help with ABC. “You know, people abandon their dogs in Besant Nagar because it has a large number of dog-lovers who feed strays.”

Feeders can do much for strays, say activists. Dogs you feed trust you, allow you access to them. So manage the street/stray dogs! You have stopped their normal habit of hunting for food, so please get them sterilised, or in 2-3 years, you will be bringing food to upwards of 30 dogs. Take the dogs to a vet, or call cloudnine.com or Ark. Call if you find them starving, or being ill-treated. What if you leave the place, or go away for months? Also get yourself a feeder card, issued by Animal Welfare Board of India, Thiruvanmiyur. It will protect you from harassment. Police support these card-holders.

Yes, street dogs bark all night, robbing you of sleep. That might be because they are fighting for food, over territorial rights. When food sources are plentiful, they have healthy pups. Sterilisation reduces their mating urge, they calm down, says Counsellor Mohana, who has adopted an injured stray. “Shadow knows the locality, so keeps out of ‘trouble’ spots.”

Stray dogs protect us from beach intruders, control rodent populations, so why can’t we have a designated area for eating on the beach instead of blaming the strays, ask dog-lovers.

They have a right to live, law disallows harming them under IPC- 428/429.

“Learn to live with them. Dogs were around much before we arrived, so who should be asked to leave?,” says Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI.