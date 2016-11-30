Chennai

Anti-Vice Squad cracks down on sex racket

The Anti-Vice Squad (AVC) is searching for the person behind the commercial sex network in the city run via internet. Following a tip-off, a team raided a star hotel in T. Nagar and rescued a woman on Friday. According to investigators, Mohan Singh, the key suspect who runs a prostitution website, booked the hotel room in the woman’s name.

On seeing the advertisement, the customers would call him over mobile and he would guide them to the room via WhatsApp. — Staff Reporter

