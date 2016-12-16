Angry residents take to the streets in suburbs

more-in

With branches of trees still blocking roads and power supply yet to resume in several areas in the outskirts of the city, frustrated residents are resorting to protests seeking action. Several streets in the the southern and western suburbs have not had any power supply for over 50 hours. This is despite staff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) working overtime to replace fallen electricity poles and repair damaged transformers.

Residents from areas including Nanganallur, Adambakkam, West Tambaram, Selaiyur, Sembakkam and villages such as Agaram Then, Medavakkam, and Perumbakkam said supply had not resumed as of Thursday evening. The same issue was reported by residents of Avadi, Pattabhiram, Mittinamallee and Nemilichery.

As many as 100 residents each staged protests on G.N.T Road near Cholavaram and in Adambakkam. In the former case, police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the residents.

Similar protests were held by residents of Rajaji Nagar and Kargil Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, who alleged that officials had not visited their areas or redressed their grievances. Several huts were damaged during the cyclone in Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, Manali, Chinna Kuppam, Nettukuppam, Thazhankuppam and power supply was snapped.

Residents of areas such as Kunrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Natham, who spent the fourth day without power, laid siege to TANGEDCO’s office in Kunrathur on Wednesday. They complained that they had to resort to buy water cans at exorbitant prices. A few residents of Mangadu also attempted a road blockade.

Normalcy was yet to be restored in Thiruninravur, Madhavaram, Red Hills, Moolakadai, Perumbur, Kodungaiyur as branches of fallen trees remained piled up on the roads as of late on Thursday.

A senior official of Tangedco said that since major towers had collapsed, it would take days for the situation to return to normal. At present, the city is receiving supply from two sources. For south Chennai, power is being supplied from Sriperumbudur to Taramani and for the north, from Alamatti via Manali and Mylapore. “Out of 2,500 mega watt (MW) of power required, we are now meeting 1,260 MW with priority given to low-tension consumers,” he said.

He added that until the towers were reinstalled, power would have to be rationed out. He noted that if the distribution system were overloaded, it could collapse in entirety.

Kancheepuram

Power supply has been restored in 40 per cent of the 633 village panchayats in Kancheepuram district.

The coordinator for rescue operations, Kancheepuram district and Principal Secretary to Government / Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, K. Rajaraman said that a total of 3,836 workers from the TANGEDCO were deployed in the power restoration work.

District Collector R. Gajalakshmi said that while eight people were reported dead, 299 milch animals, seven bullocks, 151 calves, 257 goats and 5,992 poultry were killed due to the cyclone.

In all, 8,330 electricity poles, 130 transformers and 27 High Tension towers were damaged and 18,128 trees were uprooted in the heavy wind, she said. 507 huts were fully damaged and 6,610 were partially damaged. As many as 18 concrete houses were damaged. Apart from this, 295 government buildings were also damaged.

Paddy crop in 1714.7 hectares and horticulture crop in 324.35 hectares were damaged due to water stagnation and gusty winds. While the paddy crop loss had been put at Rs.10 crore, the horticulture crop loss had been estimated to be around Rs. 65 lakhs, she added.