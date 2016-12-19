Angry residents protest on highway

more-in

Residents of Urapakkam, upset over the lack of power for a week, resorted to a protest on Grand Southern Trunk Road on Sunday.

The protest, in which more than 200 people took part, crippled the movement of vehicles on the national highway. Traffic was affected for nearly an hour.

S. Mathiazhagi charged that calls to Block Development Officials and Disaster Management Team members to complain about lack of water and power supply went in vain. G. Krishnan said officials procured and installed lamp posts to localities that had sprung up on unauthorised residential localities on government land and lakes, but were slow to restore power supply to others.

A TANGEDCO official denied that there was any slowness on their part in restoring power supply to suburban areas like Guduvanchery, Adhanur, Urapakkam, Mudichur, Nandhivaram and Madambakkam.