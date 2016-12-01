Anakaputhur residents go on hunger strike

more-in

: The residents of Anakaputhur, who were served a 21-day notice by the Public Works Department to vacate, observed a one-day hunger strike on Wednesday to highlight their plight. The president of the Residents Struggle Committee said that it was unfair to ask the residents to relocate from a place that had been their home for over four decades.

Former MLA D. Murugesan addressed the gathering of protesters and said that residents should not be relocated until they were given an alternative site. The residents were given 21 days to vacate by the PWD.

Notices were served to residents of Thai Mookambikai Nagar, Stalin Nagar, Dobi Ghana, Quaid E Milleth Nagar, Shanti Nagar and adjoining areas, who were badly affected by floods during December last year.

The HC had ordered the removal of encroachments from the Adyar River basin in Varadarajapuram, Anakaputhur and Perungalathur. — Special Correspondent