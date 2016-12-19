An extended lease of life and ‘dying with dignity’

more-in

Life expectancies have increased and so have medical advancements. But what is the quality of life and how does an individual ensure an exit from life with dignity? These were some of the issues raised and discussed during a discussion on Sunday, ‘Dignitas: Dying with dignity in the era of medical technology’, organised by Neurokrish, a neuropsychiatry centre and Trimed, an integrative medical therapy centre.

Keynote speaker Niruj Agarwal, consultant neuropsychiatrist, St. George’s Hospital, London, took the audience through a number of aspects of end of life care, including the various forms of assisted suicide and euthanasia, the laws in different countries about them and the clinical, ethical and societal dilemmas surrounding these issues. He also spoke about the ‘slippery slope’ argument: a situation where if a specific action (like euthanasia) is allowed, it would lead the society to approve similar actions that are deemed morally undesirable.

He said one of the difficulties of creating laws was that every situation was different, and while granting a person autonomy to alleviate their suffering may be seen as a benefit, there were issues such as vested interests to consider.

Founder of Neurokrish, Ennapadam S. Krishanmoorthy spoke of advance care directives and living wills. He highlighted things such as ‘Do not resuscitate’ orders were challenging decisions.