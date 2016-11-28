An action-packed day at Nadigar Sangam

more-in

As current office-bearers level serious charges, Radikaa Sarathkumar dares them to provide proof of wrongdoing

The 63rd annual general body meeting of the Nadigar Sangam on Sunday had all the ingredients of a revenge drama.

With actor Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi barred from attending the meeting held at the Sangam grounds in T. Nagar, the organisers expected trouble and heavy police security was provided.

As expected, trouble began ahead of the meeting when some alleged supporters of a rival faction broke the glass shield of the car of vice-president of Nadigar Sangam and MLA Karunaas.

The police stopped those who tried to barge in without valid identity cards or invitation and a scuffle ensued for about ten minutes. The police had to detain the protesters. The meeting itself was high on energy with the members deciding to permanently expel former president Sarathkumar and general secretary Radha Ravi.

Answering questions, actor Karthi, treasurer, Nadigar Sangam, said that the two had made an amendment which made them ‘permanent trustees’. “In 2008, they made an amendment that it was enough to have five trustees instead of nine and made themselves permanent trustees,” he said.

“There is no legal basis to do this and it raises a big question mark over the properties owned by the Nadigar Sangam. These amendments need to be reversed. We explained all this in the AGM and urged members to take a strong step,” said Karthi.

Reacting to allegations, Radikaa Sarathkumar, on Twitter, raised a series of questions aimed at Karthi. She challenged him to make the minutes of the meeting public.

On the accusations of corruption, she asked if actor Karthi had a no-objection certificate from the Sangam’s auditor. “Did u prove anything? Just allegations without proof. Are you the ultimate judge to decide?” she tweeted.

She also demanded proof for all the allegations made against Sarathkumar. “Answer all questions and show proof to members of the Sangam. Don’t throw allegations and defame people who have worked,” she tweeted.

Quashing doubts over the ‘legality’ of the AGM, actor Karthi said that only the members participated in the meeting. “Members have come here even though we changed the venue at the last minute. The police allowed only those with valid IDs and we have video recordings to back that up,” he said.

Underlining that the AGM was organised despite several obstacles placed by the rival camp, actor Vishal said, “We prepared a database. Setting October 25 as the deadline, we asked actors to come forward and share their details so that we can prepare a database and help them find jobs. When we did this, there were some who had not replied to any of our correspondence. Only those who didn’t have a proper ID card were stopped by the police,” he said.