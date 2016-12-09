Amma canteen hit by water shortage, poor maintenance

S. Navamani has covered the open portion of a medium-sized stainless steel drum with a cotton cloth to filter the water that is poured into it.

She is the chief cook at the Amma Canteen on Manapakkam Main Road, near Nandambakkam. Navamani is carrying out this exercise every day as the reverse osmosis plant at the canteen is defunct and she wants to provide her customers with safe drinking water. The RO plant became defunct a month ago, but civic officials from the Zone XII are yet to have it repaired. “We try our best to provide safe drinking water to our customers, who are mainly daily wage workers and construction workers from nearby sites,” she says.

Inaugurated in April 2013, the Amma canteen is one of two such facilities in the neighbourhood. During the initial years, the canteen received more than a thousand customers every day and customers had to wait long to get their food.

More than a year ago, when the borewell at the canteen became defunct, the problem of water shortage began. Since then, Chennai Metrowater has been supplying the canteen with around 40 pots of water every day. “Water shortage is the main problem. Due to this, we have reduced our food production, and our customers have dropped to below 100 now,” says another staff.

Poor maintenance of the canteen by the civic officials is said to be the reason for the low patronage. Poor maintenance is reflected in the lack of adequate seating arrangement, a leaky roof (made of steel sheets), untidy premises with considerable scope for mosquito breeding.

“The Amma canteen is a boon for all residents in the neighbourhood as they get quality food at affordable cost. But, poor maintenance has been its bane,” says S. Santhosh, a resident of Nandambakkam.