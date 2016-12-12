Almost half of IIT-M students get placements in recruitment drive

more-in

Around 47 per cent of students secured placements at the end of the first week of a recruitment drive held at the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras.

A total of 625 of the 1,327 students have been placed and 143 companies have made 714 offers, including 73 pre-placement offers, IIT sources said.

Companies participating in the campus recruitment include Citicorp Services, Samsung RnD, Eaton, Ernst and Young and EXL Services. Each of these companies has made 15 offers this season. As many as 37 start-ups have made 122 offers. Ten companies have each made more than five offers. Normally, the session would have been continuous during the first week. But, with the session beginning on December 1, a graveyard session and another session were held. They were followed by two sessions on December 2 and one on December 3. To enable students take the Common Admission Test, no session was held on December 4. Two sessions were held on December 5 and 8. No sessions were conducted on December 6 and 7.

The current drive will continue till December 13. The second session will begin after the institution reopens in January .