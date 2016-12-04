Actor Rajinikanth injured during shooting of 2.0

more-in

Actor Rajinikanth who was shooting in Chennai for his upcoming film, 2.0, was injured on his knee on Saturday. He resumed shooting after treatment for the minor injury. According to sources, the actor fell down during the shooting at Kelambakkam. He was taken to Chettinad Hospital where his wound was cleaned up and he received a stitch on his right knee.

Sources said that following first aid, the actor resumed shooting for the night schedule. His PR person tweeted late at night a video of Rajnikanth, dressed casually, waving to fans from a trailer, presumably at the shooting spot. The video clip ends with him getting into a car.

The shooting of 2.0 , which is slated for 2017 Diwali release is currently underway in Chennai. Also starring Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar, the first look of the movie was released in a grand event in Mumbai recently.