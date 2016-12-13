Aavin ensures normal supply

more-in

On a day when the city was stormed by cyclone Vardah, Aavin, the State-run milk producers’ society, maintained its normal supply of milk across the city.

“Aavin made its normal supply of 11.49 lakh litres of milk in Chennai,” a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Information and Public Relation Department said. In fact, apart from regular supply, extra milk was supplied during the day to ensure enough stock in all parlours of Chennai throughout the day.

Of the total 11.49 lakh litres, 7.56 lakh were supplied through 132 routes and the remaining 3.93 lakh litres was supplied through wholesale dealers, the release said.

Full power backup

All the three metro dairies at Madhavaram, Ambattur, and Sholinganallur have full generator backup and normal production has been maintained on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Aavin will supply 11.50 lakh litres to its customers. In case of any difficulty, the organisation has asked its customers to contact the toll free number — 18004253300.