A terminus beside placid waters

This bus is operated from a makeshift terminus located between Nanmangalam and Medavakkam Koot Road | Photo Credit: G_Krishnaswamy

Located close to the Medavakkam lake, a mini bus terminus is proving to be a boon to commuters from Medavakkam and developing areas like Perumbakkam, Ponmar, Ottiyambakkam and Sithalapakkam.

Route numbers that operate from the mini terminus include M14 (NGO Colony – Medavakkam Koot Road), M14 (Saidapet – Medavakkam Koot Road), M11 (cut service; Saidapet – Medavakkam Koot Road) and T151CT (from the terminus to Navalur).

Commuters underscored the need to extend M14 and M11 till Broadway during rush hour, and increase the frequency of T151CT. “A majority of the commuters from Medavakkam, Ponmar, Ottiyambakkam and Sithalapakkam work at commercial establishments in and around Anna Salai. During rush hour, it will be useful if M14 services are extended up to Broadway,” says R. Raghu, a resident of Perumbakkam. At present, commuters board M14 and M11, disembark either at Little Mount or Saidapet, and board buses towards Broadway, Central and Egmore to reach their destinations.

Similarly, the areas, especially Medavakkam and Sithalapakkam, followed by Ponmar and Ottiyambakkam are home to many IT professionals. During rush hour, route numbers 95 and 99 are considerably crowded. Even share autos, plying between Sholinganallur and Medavakkam, are too crowded.

“The route number (T151CT) enjoys good patronage among software professionals coming from these areas. Increasing the frequency of these buses will be a boon to the IT staff and also yield revenue to MTC,” commuters say.

From the Pallavaram Bus Stop (towards Chennai International Airport), route numbers 55A (Pallavaram – Pazhanthandalam) and 91 cut service (Pallavaram to Thiruvanmiyur) ply. MTC should introduce route numbers to Velachery, Camp Road and areas on Mudichur Main Road.

“Route numbers 500J (Velachery – Chengalpattu) and 21J (Velachery – Guduvancherry) going through Poondi Bazaar, Madras Export Processing Zone and West Tambaram are operated regularly. During rush hour, operating a few cut services up to Pallavaram will be of immense help to commuters,” they say.