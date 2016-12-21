A study of other coastal cities to save trees from disasters

Over one-fourth of the tree cover has been lost in Chennai alone after Cyclone Vardah. — | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

Urban planning authorities and civic officials in the Chennai Metropolitan Area are likely to visit coastal cities to study existing regulations pertaining to tree cover.

The government is likely to make new statutory provisions for restoring tree cover based on a study of other coastal cities with similar climatic and civic conditions.

With the State government planning to conduct a brainstorming session on the loss of tree cover next week, the study of various aspects of the regulations is expected to be completed shortly.

A senior official of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said experts in the field with good understanding of the issue will participate in the brainstorming session.

Former IAS Officer M.G. Devasahayam said the study should also cover urban planning regulations in cities such as Chandigarh that are better than that of Chennai, facilitating tree preservation and increasing the tree cover.

“Chennai may not be able to adopt the kind of trees in Chandigarh. But we can adopt regulations and rules,” said Mr. Devasahayam.

“Many big trees have fallen because of the emergence of huge buildings. When they dig the earth for construction, the roots are disrupted. This is directly related to planning permission,” he said.

“The regulations in Chennai Metropolitan Area are not adequate. CMDA officials have never prevented any land owner from removing a tree from the premises before issuance of planning permission or building approval,” said Mr. Devasahayam.

According to Chennai Metropolitan Area Development Regulation No.32, trees may be preserved by urban planning authorities by imposing a tree preservation order on any premises in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

Over one fourth of the tree cover in the city has been lost. In addition to the lost trees, residents in many areas have started removing trees that have not been damaged in the Cyclone.

“A big neem tree was uprooted on our premises by the Cyclone, causing damage to our house. We are removing another neem tree on our premises because residents fear that the tree may be uprooted in another disaster,” said a resident in Nungambakkam.