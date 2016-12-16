A splash of colour

Walk into the Aquatic Complex at Velachery and you are likely to wonder if this building is really 21-years-old. With the renovation that took place over the past four months, under the supervision of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the building looks as good as new. For the first time since its establishment in 1995, the Complex has received a facelift.

The improvements, which include re-painting the building, new tiles on the pool floor, LED spotlights for the three pools, remodelling of the washrooms and a netted cover on the roof to prevent bird droppings from falling into the pool and the spectator stand.Over 1,500 members make use of the pool and most of them have lauded the team that carried out the improvements.

“I think the new changes are excellent. One of the main problems was bird droppings getting into the pool and the spectator stands. The netted cover really takes care of that,” says R. Rukmini, a long-time member of the Complex.

M. Rajan agrees with her. “I have been to a few international pools in other countries and the pool here is of similar standards. The authorities have done a great job with all the repairs and additions,” he says.

Another point that was appreciated by the members is that even during the four months when the repairs were continuing, the Complex functioned. It was closed only for about 20 days during the time of the re-tiling of the pool.