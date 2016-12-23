A smelly and persistent problem

Puddles of sewage are a regular sight outside V. Sita’s house at V.V. Koil Street in Taramani. “The road stinks. I cannot stand outside my house as the dirty water splashes on me when vehicle drivers take the road,” says the homemaker who steps out of her house to get onto the road.

The puddles extend to over 200 metres on the road, which is a link road for hundreds of vehicles to get to OMR and Taramani-Velachery Link Road.

The road is used by many motorist as it is a short cut to get to Ascendas IT Park, CSIR and many companies on Taramani-Velachery Road.

The problem of sewage overflow, not new to many roads, is so obvious on this link road that at many portions it has left potholes.

V.V. Koil road was laid after many years and the constant sewage overflow has affected the stability of the road.

“The road was laid less than six month ago and we suspect that constant sewage overflow has resulted in the top layer of the bitumen chipping off,” says Gauri, a resident of the area, adding that they have made many complaint to the Metrowater about the issue. The road has a row of manholes, and often during morning hours sewage can be seen gushing out from them.

Apart from movement of vehicles, the road is used by many pedestrians as the Thalisdar office is located. Many two-and four-wheeler mechanics also have their workshops on the stretch.

On Sunday, Metrowater workers were seen de-silting muck from the manholes.

According to Metrowater officials, residents are throwing construction debris and this is blocking the sewage pipelines. “We have to de-silt the manholes often. Better civic sense must prevail on residents,” he said.