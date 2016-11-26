A potted history of waste management in Chennai

Are you aware that there are now free crash courses on source segregation? To give a few examples, the green wing of Chennai Trekking Club and Kabadiwalla Connect offer bite-sized learning capsules on this advanced form of waste management.

From the early 1990s, when a plastic cover and a vegetable peel were just a plastic cover and a vegetable peel, and did not carry the tags ‘dry waste’ and ‘wet waste’, waste management has come a long way.

The early days

In the early 1990s, awareness about responsible disposal of waste began to dawn on Chennai. It was the time Exnora International, an NGO founded by social activist M. B. Nirmal, offered to go door-to-door to collect garbage at set timings. Working closely with the Chennai Corporation, the sanitation workers, who were given the attractive title ‘street beautifiers’, would collect garbage in modified fish carts, and residents had to pay Rs. 10 per month for this service.

Taking the initiative to the next level, the NGO began to promote the concept of segregation of waste at source. Residents were encouraged to separate the waste generated in their homes into wet waste and dry waste.

Volunteers educated residents on the significance of source segregation, sensitising them to the difficulties of segregating waste after garbage is picked up at homes.

Just when source segregation was gaining a foothold in the city, the Chennai Corporation decided to privatise garbage collection, which meant garbage was cleared without any cost to residents.

On the flip side, the number of families carrying out source segregation dwindled.

New watchwords

In the beginning of this decade, the subject of source segregation began to enter most discussions about waste management. Composting and recycling became the watchwords.

Residents and institutions started taking ownership of the solid waste generated at their homes, segregated it and even composted wet waste to create manure.

Turning waste into business, social ventures like Paperman and Kabadiwalla Connect gave the initiative a boost. They conducted door-to door awareness programmes. These is even resulted in minting the term ‘waste entrepreneurs’.)

Crash courses, workshops on composting and terrace gardening further drove home the message.

As a result, today, compost pits and designated garbage bins are a common sight at any houses, residential complexes and institutions.