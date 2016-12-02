A people’s initiative

Along with Arappor Iyakkam, residents welfare associations have initiated a stormwater drain audit in Ward 173

Last monsoon, RK Mutt Road, Srinivasa Avenue and TP Scheme Road experienced severe flooding. The root cause of the problem had to be identified and the government bodies had to have it addressed.

There are many street-based resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the neighbourhood that manage day-to-day garbage clearance and other civic issues. But the water logging problem was immense and it required a massive joint effort, involving all the groups.

Through ‘Know Your Rights’ meets organised by Arappor Iyakkam, residents of this area formed an interactive group that helped them discuss and address common issues.

Residents of the RWAs, namely Mandaveli Raja Street Residents Welfare Association, School View Road Association and Poonga View Association, joined with the members of Arappor Iyakkam, led by Jayaram Venkatesan. A series of meetings with various government officials including Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) and the chief of Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) were conducted.

With a team of Corporation officials, RDC South Gopala Sundararaj made a visit to R.K. Mutt Road and the adjoining Raja Street, Raja Street Extension, Kandaswamy Street, School View Road and TP Scheme Road. The RDC’s visit was immediately followed by the AE of Zone 173 Kanmani and her team of Corporation officials initiating a detailed audit of the SWD network in the area.

Clogs and gradient-related problems in the SWD network and the reject points were identified.

The desilting of all the SWDs, starting from the Srinivasa Avenue side of RK Mutt Road to the Adyar Poonga canal near TP Scheme Road to Raja Street Extension, has been initiated and the work is progressing at a steady pace. Tonnes of silt have been removed from the canal connecting the RK Mutt Road and has enabled rainwater to flow into the Poonga canal.

Together with Corporation officials, those in charge of each street under the various RWAs and members of Arappor Iyakkam have been monitoring the SWD desilting work.

The Corporation is apprising residents of the progress of the work on a day-to-day basis. A meet with the CRRT chief was also initiated, following which it was ensured that the entry points in the canal within the Adyar Poonga, and this was a giant step towards resolving the issue of water logging in the area.

(Ganga Sridhar is a resident of Raja Street)