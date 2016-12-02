A month-long celebration of the arts

more-in

The 42nd Art Festival of Kartik Fine Arts (KFA) got under way here at the Narada Gana Sabha with the conferring of the ‘Nadanamamani’ title on Vyshnavie Sainath and title of ‘Isai Peroli’ on K. Gayatri.

Speaking on the occasion, music composer Ilaiyaraaja said that the role of sabhas in promoting the arts, culture and tradition was very vital. He said it was important that carnatic music and its various bhanis (styles) and bharathanatyam be passed on to future generations.

In a lighter vein, he said he did not know music and that the day he understood music, he would quit composing. He presented the Nadanamamani title to Ms. Sainath.

It consists of a citation, medal and a cash award of Rs. 25,000.

Secretary of The Music Academy Pappu Venugopala Rao, who presented the title Isai Peroli, urged young artists not to go behind awards but work for them. “When Saraswati is with you, the awards will follow,” he said, adding that many youngsters were taking to carnatic music.

They had left lucrative jobs to take up music professionally, he added.

KFA Chairman L. Sabaretnam said over 1,200 artists would take part in this year’s festival that would be held till January 4. The festival would move to the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore after December 13.

Rama Rajkumar, wife of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. CMD D. Rajkumar, and KFA president A. V. S. Raja were also present.