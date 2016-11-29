A day after Nadigar Sangam meeting, several cases filed

A scene outside the Nadigar Sangam office during the annual general body meeting on Sunday. — | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

more-in

Charges of stone throwing, vandalism and manhandling against unknown persons

A day after the general body meeting of South Indian Artistes’ Association, which saw acrimonious scenes, the police on Monday registered cases against a few persons for stone throwing, vandalism and manhandling.

Even before the meeting began on Sunday, a group of persons clashed with police outside the hall for not allowing them in. The police had to resort to a lathi charge to defuse the situation.

In the melee, while vice-president of association and Tiruvadanai MLA Karunas was getting inside the compound, a few persons threw stones at his car, damaging the rear window. Following a complaint from his driver, Karthik, the Teyanampet police registered a criminal against unknown persons. Similarly, it registered another case following a complaint from Prabhu, a supporter of J.K. Rithesh, who claimed that he was manhandled by supporters of Karunas.

Thai TV cameraperson Sudhakara also lodged a complaint against an unknown person who manhandled him while he was discharging his duty.

The Teyampet police registered this case also.

Attack against Vishal

The situation turned more serious when another group vandalised Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal’s office at Virugambakkam and smashed the windscreen of his BMW car.

After the attack, footage of CCTV went viral on social media.

Following a complaint from Vishal’s manager R. Santhanam, Virugambakkam police took the matter up for investigation.

However, no one was injured in connection with the incidents.