A collective effort towards sustainable green cover

It isn’t enough to just plant a sapling and walk away. That’s the message a bunch of volunteers from Chennai Trekking Club-Ainthinai, a not-for-profit organisation, have been spreading by conducting sapling maintenance drives across the city.

On Sunday morning, as part of The Hindu Friends of Chennai initiative, volunteers from Ainthinai organised a maintenance drive at a few locations in Saidapet to revisit and monitor the saplings they had planted recently.

E. Elanchezhian, a 36-year-old working professional of Ainthinai says, “Most often, people think their job ends with planting a sapling. But that is not the case as they need periodic attention for proper growth. We want to do this maintenance drive every weekend.”

In October 2015, as a mark of respect to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, volunteers from Ainthinai planted about 80 saplings, he says.

Subsequently, the floods ruined everything. Though the saplings were replanted, the work was undone by Cyclone Vardah. Unless they are constantly watched, the planting of saplings alone may not make much sense and no one can see any good results.

“As part of maintenance, we see if there is enough moisture and nutrients and also if the roots are aerated enough. In case the roots are not, we have to perform mild digging,” Mr. Elanchezhian says.

Another batch from the organisation did a similar exercise in Mahalingapuram too.

S. Nambirajan, a software analyst, says they plant neem, punnai and pungai. “We think it is better to invest in native plants as they will grow well in our soil. Initially, we try to engage residents of the area and ask them to keep track. But if we notice that doesn’t happen, we then go on a maintenance drive,” he says.

Next week, they plan to conduct a maintenance drive in Royapuram. As part of Bring Back Green intiative, Isha-Project Greenhands is distributing saplings at Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao school.