A cold corridor is what she calls home

On November 30, a 70-year-old widow — A. Poongavanam, a resident of Vallalar street, Aminjikarai — was directed to pack her belongings and leave her home for Gudapakkam. She was one among 100-odd residents asked to do so.

However, Poongavanam had not been allotted any house, despite submitting the required documents to the Corporation officials.

“They told me I would have to wait for an allotment, and in the meantime, would have to find another place to stay as they were going to demolish my house,” she said.

With nowhere to go, she followed her neighbours to Gudapakkam and shifts between sleeping in the corridor of the apartment complex and the house of her former neighbour R. Mallika. “My neighbours help out when it gets colder. I was a lot happier in my own house,” she said.

Poongavanam formerly sold fish near the Marina beach for a living. A few years ago, she met with an accident and was advised to stay indoors.

“I have one daughter who lives in Kancheepuram. She used to come and look after me sometimes. But I haven’t been able to contact her since we moved here,” she said.

“My husband and I built our house with great difficulty, but now that he too is gone. I really need help,” she cried.