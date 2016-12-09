A burial ground that is not good enough for the departed

The Kancheepuram district Collectorate has thwarted an encroachment bid on the Moovarasampet burial ground, which is located near Raghava Nagar, Moovarasampet. The action was taken following a complaint by P. Varatharajan, a social activist.

Varatharajan, a resident of Moovarasampet, submitted a petition to Amal Raj, block development officer, Kancheepuram district Collectorate and K. Nararyanan, secretary, Moovarasampet village panchayat.

He said, “With luxuriant growth of thorny bushes, the burial ground resembles a dumping ground. A building contractor broke the walls of the burial ground (off Raghava Nagar First Street, Moovarasampet) and tried to construct a warehouse to store construction materials.”

Residents complain that a decent burial remains a dream here.

“Garbage collected from the neighbourhood is dumped at the burial ground,” a resident said, on condition of anonymity.

“At one point of time, the burial ground used to be spic and span, but now, for over an year, not even a single body has been buried there. Additionally, the burial ground has no water facility, a separate place for performing rituals, and a gathering place for the relatives of the dead,” residents added.

The poor condition of the facility makes it convenient for anti-social elements to hang around the place after sunset. Empty alcoholic bottles, cigarette stubs and playing cards at the burial ground reflect how the facility is being misused. Often, the beat policemen have to chase miscreants away from the burial ground. “The burial ground would be given a facelift soon,” said an official from the Kancheepuram Collectorate.