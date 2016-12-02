A Mexican twist

Le Wrap Factorie offers continental food for people on the go

Kiosks often enjoy a patronage that is out of proportion to their limited dimensions. This seems to be true of Le Wrap Factorie, located outside Nilgiris, on C.P. Ramasamy Road. When I visited the stretch recently, I saw a throng outside this outlet. A hungry-looking boy wolfed down his Mexican chicken wrap, smothered with Mexican salsa and peri-peri sauce.

“I first came here with a couple of friends as we were hungry after our math tuition. I ordered a chicken appetiser sandwich with a glass of virgin mojito. They tasted great and the bill was within my monthly pocket money,” said Kaushik, a regular at the kiosk.

This the second outlet of Le Wrap Factorie, which was started by Sidhu Kandyapillai. Its first outlet in the city opened six months ago, at Harrington Road, next to Kovai Pazhamudhir Nilayam. Le Wrap Factorie serves continental fast food. Grilled chicken wrap, honey and chilli fries are among its popular offerings.

“Our Mexican wrap is sought after for its non-Indianised flavour. Other wraps such as kati rolls or Frankies are made with chapathi as base, but we use only corn tortillas. Ingredients such as Mexican salsa, three kinds of mayonnaise and lettuce constitute the wrap with grilled chicken on top,” said 29-year-old Sidhu, who quit his job with a software company to become a restaurateur.

Sidhu is also the owner of Drizzles, a fountain-themed multi-cuisine restaurant in Anna Nagar East (next to Tower Park).

“Through Le Wrap Factorie, I wanted to bring out Drizzles’ best seller, the Mexican wrap, in the kiosk,” he says. The outlets also serve a variety of burgers, sandwiches, wraps and French fries. “The main attraction of a kiosk is that one can have a hearty meal for less than Rs. 150,” said Sidhu, adding that their third outlet will be opening soon at Besant Nagar.

