A 5,600-km walkathon to promote global peace

more-in

Decades ago, what Yogesh Mathuria saw as a child inspired him to start off on a journey to promote world peace. Around 60 days ago, he left home in Pune to travel to Colombo.

When he landed in Chennai, he told The Hindu that he plans to cover the 5,600 km journey without a penny in his hand. “I stay with the locals of each town, interact with them and educate them on the importance of world peace,” he says.

Born and brought up in Pune and Mumbai, Mr. Mathuria says he vividly remembers two people visiting his residence in 1966 during their journey from Delhi to United States to promote world peace. “Coincidentally, I met them sometime back during one of my journeys,” he says.

Mr. Mathuria went on to become a IT professional and shifted to the United States. Subsequently, on his return a few years ago, he decided to quit his job and start walking to neighbouring countries to promote world peace.

“Last year, I travelled from Mumbai to Wagah border, and next year, I plan to go to Bangladesh, and then eventually to Nepal and China. People in every city that I have travelled so far have been warm and welcoming. It has been a fabulous journey so far,” he adds.

Ask him what urges him to continue with the journey, he says, there are surprises for him at each step of the journey. “Everyday I meet new people, hear new stories and encounter new challenges. That is what keeps me going,” he adds.