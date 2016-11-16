Victim had been suffering from the ailment for over three weeks

A nine-year-old boy from Kancheepuram district died at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Monday, after reportedly suffering from fever for three weeks. His death is said to be due to a bacterial infection.

According to a district health official, the child, Charupriyan from Manimangalam village, Kundrathur, had been suffering from fever for 21 days. “He was taken to two private hospitals, before being admitted to the Institute of Child Health on November 11. Tests for dengue, leptospirosis and scrub typhus were negative,” he said.

A blood culture was done, which revealed Acinetobacter, a gram negative bacteria. “The cause of death has been stated as sepsis with septic shock and multi-organ failure,” he said.

The official said that the village the child was from was in a low-lying area, with water stagnation and cattle grazing in close proximity to homes.

Last week, an eight-year-old child from village near Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram district died of dengue at the hospital. In August and September, Tiruvallur, another neighbouring district of the city, saw a number of fever-related deaths of children.

