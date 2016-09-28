A total of 91 seats surrendered from the All India Quota (AIQ) to the State were allotted to students in government medical colleges through special counselling held on Monday.

As a result, 275 students who sought colleges of their choice were reallotted seats.

There were 10 vacancies in Madras Medical College and 11 in ESIC Medical College, K.K. Nagar when counselling began.

On September 28, counselling for three dental seats surrendered under AIQ would be held.

On the same day, counselling for vacancies in self-financing medical and dental colleges would also be taken up. As many as 64 vacancies exist in SFI medical colleges and 440 seats in SFI dental colleges.

Second phase

During the second phase of counselling the Medical Council of India permitted Annapurna Medical College to admit students.

The college can admit 150 seats of which 75 have been surrendered to the government.

The list of candidates eligible for counselling for these vacant seats would be uploaded on the website, said selection committee secretary G. Selvarajan.

“Since the approval came in the middle of the counselling session we could not include the seats in the last counselling session. We would be including these seats also on the counselling scheduled for September 28,” Dr. Selvarajan added.

