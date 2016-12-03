9 girl students hurt as college bus hits tree

more-in

Nine girl students were injured when their college bus hit a tree near Tiruvallur on Friday.

According to police, the bus was proceeding from Arakkkonam with 30 students to the private arts and science college in Keezhachery on Friday morning. When it was nearing Narasingapuram, driver Arul (30) tried to overtake an auto. As a two-wheeler came in the opposite direction, the driver tried to avoid it and crashed into a tree. In the impact, students in the bus were injured. Passers-by rushed to their rescue and sent the injured girls in a share auto to Government Hospital, Perumbakkam. According to police, nine girls were injured and given treatment in the hospital. The bus driver fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case.