An eight-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned quarry in Rajamalai in Pallavaram on Thursday.

Police sources said V. Manikandan, a Class III student and a resident of Venkataraman Nagar, Old Pallavaram, returned from school and went for a swim without telling his parents on Thursday evening. When he did not return, they grew suspicious and alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Tambaram. Personnel from the department recovered the body after a two-hour-long search. They sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.