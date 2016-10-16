Eight arrested in

murder case

Tiruvallur District Police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with murder of Thangaraj, president of Melmanambedu village panchayat, near Vellavedu.

The 49-year-old Thangaraj was hacked to death by an armed gang on Friday while he was on a morning walk. The police arrested eight persons, including Rajesh who, the police said, came with his friends and killed Thangaraj to avenge the killing of his father Manoharan in 1998. Thangaraj was charged with murder of Manoharan but was later acquitted.