74th Tamil Isai fest begins

The title of ‘Isai Peraringar’ was conferred upon renowned Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan at the 74th annual festival of the Tamil Isai Sangam here at the Rajah Annamalai Mandram on Wednesday.

Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan, who conferred the title, said that Tamil Isai is not just sound, words, raga, alapana or tala, but something beyond that.

“It is musical, very sweet and shows us how life is to be lived. Tamil shows us to live in harmony with others,” he said. Citing Kamba Ramayanam, he said that Lord Rama showed how he could treat Sabari, Guhan and the squirrels equally.

Mr. Shanmuganathan also conferred the title of ‘Pann Isai Perarignar’ on P. Shanmugasundara Desigar.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Subrahmanyan recalled how his grandmother Rukmini Rajagopalan, who had learnt under Papanasam Sivan and Koteeswara Iyer, used to appreciate his singing.

As a child he had participated in bhajans on the streets of Mylapore and often listened to Papanasam Sivan’s student Chathala Balasubramaniam’s songs, he said. Mr. Subrahmanyan said that Tamil music was so rich that one would need more than a lifetime to sing the songs.

The sangam president P.R. Gokulakrishnan and honorary secretary A.C. Muthiah also spoke at the event, followed by Seerkazhi G. Sivachidambaram’s concert.